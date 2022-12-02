From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ikechukwu Obiorah, author of ‘How To Lift Nigeria Out Poverty’, has released a new anti-corruption specific short book titled, ‘A Treatise On Solving Nigeria’s Endemic Corruption Burden In The Political Space’.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the book “re-imagines the philosophical basis of the nation’s anti-corruption fight and scope. It lays more emphasis on robust enforcement structures deterrence measures and sanctions as primary fundamental mechanisms for reawakening of ethical behaviors and patriotism.

Speaking further, the revealed that the book “has been published on Amazon and can be downloaded free at www.howtoliftnigeriaoutofpoverty.com and .www.ikechukwuobiorah.com.”

His previous book, ‘How to Lift Nigeria Out of Poverty’, chronicles Nigeria’s journey through economy, enumerating the causes of poverty in the country, put in the context of the sector-by-sector bottlenecks inhibiting the social well-being and economic progress of the nation.

“More importantly, it suggests detailed step by step solutions to the challenges,” the statement concluded.