The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the commission recovered N99,861,000 money meant for the settlement of adhoc staff during the general election from the INEC office in Kebbi State.

The Zona Head of EFCC,Sokoto Zonal Office,Mr. Abdullahi Lawal who confirmed this on Monday during the International Anti Corruption day, organised by the Active Support For Rural People Initiative (ASURPI) in collaboration with the Actionaid in Birnin Kebbi noted total the sum of N910,965,783.69k were recovered during the year under review in the Northwest zone of the commission.

He said: “In Kebbi ,the commission recovered N99,861,000 from INEC Kebbi office. From February this year, We received 236 petitions, 151 cases under investigation. We have sent 49 cases to legal, 20 filed in Courts, four conviction, two were civil and 10 cases returned on no case within the jurisdiction of the Zone”.

Lawal, disclosed that four vehicles, 53 tricycles, five houses,two shops were under investigation while two vehicles, two houses were under interim and final forfeiture within the jurisdiction of the zonal office.

” As we believe in EFCC, there is no one best way to fight corruption. Each and everyone of us whatever weapon we have, let us deploy against the monster. For the war against Corruption to be successful, it is a bottom top- top cooperation; the people must own it in all ramifications.

“The EFCC is very appreciative of the overwhelming support from ordinary Nigerians. If we have achieved success in discharging our mandate, it s because the people are very engaged with what we do, being at the same time victims and beneficiaries of remedial intervention”.

Also, the Code Of Conduct Bureau, Kebbi State and Active Support For Rural People Initiative(ASURPI) noted that government agencies alone could not killed corruption without collective responsibilities of all citizens.

While addressing participants, the Chief Executive Officer of ASURPI,Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Ngaski noted that due to corruption, the gap between ‘have and have nots’, is so huge that one section of society acquires richness and wealth while in the other hand, majority of the masses remained below the poverty line.

According to him, “clearly, any growing economy would come falling down when corrupt officials hold the reign of a country. The situation has become very tense and unless the general public takes proactive measures and becomes vigilant, the corruption cannot be uprooted from our society. So, come let’s join hands and fight against corruption”.

The Kebbi State Director ,Code of Conduct Bureau, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Tadurga in his remarks observed that corruption responsible for many crises in Africa stressed that, the menace had contributed to poverty, inflation of contracts.