By Henry Uche

Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) has asked the federal government of Nigeria to ensure that oil giants, Eni and Shell are prosecuted in Nigeria despite the trial judgement they secured I’m Italy recently.

In a statement delivered by HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju,

President Mohammadu Buhari was asked not to give up in the case following a requests by the oil companies that local a trial in the country is unnecessary, with the believe that the trial in Italy would substitute for and annul any other possible legal action in Nigeria.

Recall that Shell and Eni have been dragged to court in Milan, Italy over horrendous alleged cases of corruption in relation to the OPL245. Recall also that, global anti-corruption network, Global Witness, HEDA, Re:Common and The Corner House wrote to Mr President urging him to ensure the oil companies do not escape the claws of the law.

HEDA’s Chairman said the letter addressed to the President indicated that the trial in Milan, Italy should not foreclose the oil giants facing charges of breach of Nigerian laws where applicable, noting that Eni and Shell were not in a position to determine if they should be tried in Nigeria or not.

HEDA said “Nigeria is not a satellite country of Italy. Eni’s request is arrant nonsense. Nigeria had no say in the Milan prosecutor’s decision to prosecute Eni, Shell and others. This was a choice solely for the Italian authorities. It was only once the trial had started that Nigeria was able to intervene as a civil party. As Eni knows full well, a civil party is not the same as a prosecutor.

“Mr President, this is a shameful manipulation of the facts. The case against Eni in Nigeria is already being heard: it is not a “new” case. Eni, as a defendant, must know this. Why then is the company seeking to pull the wool over the eyes of the Nigerian public?

The anti-corruption group said further that the Nigerian case is being tried under Nigerian law, which, in line with English law, has entirely different rules of evidence to those in Italy. “It is entirely proper that Nigeria, as a sovereign country, should trial offences committed in Nigeria under its own laws. Nigeria is not a colony of Italy and it would be wholly repugnant for Nigeria to outsource its justice system to another country whose laws and court procedures differ radically. Eni is entirely silent on this issue” HEDA said.

Suraju noted that the trial in Nigeria has some different defendants (including the companies, which are subsidiaries of Eni Spa not Eni Spa itself) and no principle of double-jeopardy applies under judicial cooperation agreements between Italy and Nigeria.

Eni, HEDA insists, attempts to discredit reports that it sought improperly to interfere in Milan trial adding that it is certainly true that the main source of the allegations, Piero Amara, is a convicted criminal but that his conviction was, among others, for his part in a scheme orchestrated by Eni to derail the OPL 245 prosecution in Milan.

“If anyone has knowledge of the details of that scheme, it is likely to be Amara. His testimony should therefore be taken seriously, even if denied by Eni. Indeed, a joint statement issued on the 30 March 2021 by the Chief Prosecutor and Chief Judge of the Milan Tribunal confirms that “interference” in the OPL 245 trial has been ascertained”

The group said it is understandable that Eni wants to see an end to its prosecution in Nigeria but that the courts have, however, deemed that there is a case for Eni to answer. “The law should now be upheld without fear or favour. Eni may squeal, but Nigeria should remain deaf to that squealing. If Nigeria is not to see its standing internationally damaged, the trial must be allowed to continue to its conclusion.”