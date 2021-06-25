By Henry UCHE

The Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM (Chartered) has received commendations from Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) for delisting corrupt bankers who are members of the institute.

In a statement delivered yesterday by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the anti- corruption group pointed out that NIM has set a commendable standard by standing tall as it did the needful to its erring members.

HEDA haa asked other professional bodies in the country to follow the NIM’s model, noting that Nigeria has lost billions of dollars as fees paid to professionals by corrupt public and private officials.

“NIM has laid a good example that other professional groups need to emulate. By delisting corrupt bankers, the institute has demonstrated in the most practical terms efforts to curb corruption. It shows that NIM has credibility. It also shows the institute can self-regulate itself”, HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju said in the statement.

He maintained that most corruption cases were perpetrated with the aid of bankers and other professionals adding that if professional associations delist corrupt members, it will serve as a deterrent to others.

HEDA has in recent times organized series of anti-corruption campaign some of which includes training for professional associations on how they can assist anti-corruption agencies to track illicit funds.

“We want to see professional organizations take a cue from NIM. We want to see the Institute of Chartered Accountants, (ICAN), the Insurers association, the lawyers association, the Medical Association and others take firm sanctions against their members who aid corruption,” Suraju charged.

HEDA said transparency by members of professional bodies will help Nigeria to locate corrupt funds and nib graft in the bud. “If professional bodies allow their corrupt members to have a free reign, their actions would affect investment and trust of the local and international community.

“Professional groups are strategic partners in the fight against corruption. They need to live up to global best practices”, he added.

Reacting, the President / Chairman of NIM, Mrs. Patience Anabor, had during the week said that the institute delisted some bankers for their association with corrupt practices. She spoke during the inauguration of NIM members at the University of Abuja. “If we catch any corrupt member, we are at liberty to delist the member and we have done so,” the NIM president said.

Anabor said further, “If you look at the corrupt bankers that were convicted – I won’t mention names now but we delisted them. They were fellows of the institute but we sanctioned them.

