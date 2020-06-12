Lukman Olabiyi

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that the political goodwill of President Muhammadu Buhari and the commission is its greatest strength in the fight against corruption.

Magu revealed this at a briefing to mark the Democracy and Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja.

Dishing out the commission’s scorecard, he disclosed that the agency, in five years, secured 2,240 convictions and recovered assets worth N980billion.

According to him, “EFCC is committed to our democratic project as a nation. The anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is real, robust and yielding visible results. We will not relent on our assigned mandate. As I always emphasise that public ownership of the anti-corruption war is one of the best showcase of our patriotism.

We must continue to show greater commitment and support for the government in this regard and work with the EFCC to make anti-corruption a national war.

“As you all know in your regular reporting, the EFCC is not only ahead, it is clearly so. We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting. Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years.

”We have recovered assets in excess of N980billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like properties, estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools, hotels, trucks and other automobiles, jewelery, plazas, shopping malls and electronics, among others.

“EFCC takes both enforcement and prevention strategies very seriously. Our enforcement is not about tough talks, it is about tough actions.

”It is not about rhetoric, it is about professionalism. It is not about seminars, it is about criminals and how to bring them to book. The EFCC is making impressive progress in digitalized and non-digitalized investigations.

”All our cases are being pursued with vigour and alacrity. This is why we have results across all our zones.”

Magu urged parents, guardians and other role models across the country to assume more practical roles in shaping behaviours and world-views of their wards because they are all stakeholders in the campaign against corruption.