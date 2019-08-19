The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, has called for transparency and ethical dealing in the Nigerian forex market trading, stressing that transparency and ethical dealings will enhance the growth of the foreign currency trading in the country.

Speaking at the MBA Forex and Capital Investment Limited’s “Bare2Blue Revolution” Business Banquet in Lagos at the weekend, the Chairman, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, Presidential Villa, Alhaji Ahmad Sulaiman, said ethical business tailored to the policy direction of the current administration remain the way forward in building a fraud free forex market that will last the test of time in Nigeria.

According to him, the energy of the Nigerian youths needs to be channeled into a sustainable and legitimate business to reduce the unemployment currently plaguing the country. He noted that part of the drives, if adequately monitored and regulated by policy makers to tame unemployment in Nigeria is foreign exchange trading.

“Part of the drives to provide employment, create opportunity for Nigerian youths to be able to trade and engage themselves legitimately is Forex businesses.” Sulaiman said. He added that MBA Forex and Investment Limited have been certified by necessary regulatory agency in Nigeria saying that the company unlike others before it is not a ponzi scheme.

In addition, he noted that MBA’s module operandi is in tandem with the anti-corruption and transparency drive of the current administration. He said, “they have come to us and we have assess them. They want to be an advocate of not only the business they are doing but the anti-corruption and transparency drive of this government. They wrote to us and we assess them. We asked them to go through ICPC to train their staff; they’ve also registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CPC and other regulatory agency.