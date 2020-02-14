Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, was practically grounded by the anti-corruption walk organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, Youth Minister, Sunday Dare, his Women Affairs counterpart, Pauline Tallen and the top management of NYSC led the over 10 kilometre walk around the city centre that lasted several hours.

The walk which was canival like had corps members whose Community Development Service (CDS) was anti-corruption group alongside other corps members on solidarity with the anti-corruption campaign.

Speaking during the anti-corruption walk, the EFCC boss described lateness to work as corruption that must be tackled.

He described as unfortunate that at about “10:30am, less than 10 per cent of workers in the Federal Secretariat were at work, adding: “That is corruption and has to be tackled.”

He regretted that; “women and children were usually the vulnerable victims whenever corruption fights back hence everyone must stand up against any form of corruption.”

On his part, Minister of Youth, Sunday Dare challenged the youths to go ahead with the campaign against corruption.

He urged them to spread the message against corruption to other youth alongside everyone, stressing that if corruption was defeated, they were sure to have a bright future in the country.

Speaking at the event, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, insisted that the cause of incessant issues of insecurity in the country was due to corruption hence, everyone must join hand with the EFCC to ensure that corruption comes to an end in Nigeria.

He told the youth that as long as corruption existed, they will not get jobs and will not be guaranteed of a brighter future also urging them to report any case of corruption and as well shun it.