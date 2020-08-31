Lukman Olabiyi

A socio-political group, No Alternative To Buhari Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019), has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) in his fight against corruption.

The group pledged its total support for anti-corruption war and also called on Nigerians to do the same. NATBO in a statement issued and signed by its national coordinator, Vincent Uba, stated that the steps taken so far by the president had shown that he is sincere and committed in the fight to curb corruption in the country.

According to Mr. Uba, the ongoing probe of some presidential appointees were clear proof that Buhari is totally commitment to the fight against corruption.

“There are no sacred cows, as exemplified by the on-going investigation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, and the expositions in the Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC) probe. In the history of this country, this is the only time the anti-graft and other government agencies are being investigated in contrast to what obtained in the past”, the statement read.

The group also stated that it was wrong to conclude that Buhari’s administration was corrupt simply because corruption was being exposed in government agencies headed by his appointees.