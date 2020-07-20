Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Monday in Abuja, staged a walk to present a letter to President Muhammad Buhari, to urge him to stay focused in the fight against corruption.

Bearing posters with various inscriptions, like, “thank you Mr President for sanitizing the system’, ‘thank you AGFA for exposing the fraud at EFCC, ‘thank you for rescuing Nigeria’, among others, the members had stormed Unity Fountain in hundreds on branded dress, making the event carnival of sort.

While alleging deliberate effort to thwart the Anti-corruption war, the Youth Council, however, assured the President of support, solidarity and prayers till the end of his tenure.

Addressing newsmen, NYCN’s president, Comrade Solomon Adodo, commended President Buhari for openness and cleansing those sabotaging the anti-corruption fight of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The distractions of the naysayers are tackled by the youths, whose future you work for. Just stay focused and busy with the more important things of building a country that will not collapse on us. They shall be defeated, Insha Allah!

“Let us use this opportunity to thank you for your leadership recruitment ingenuity in appointing and supporting a capable Attorney General and Minister for Justice like Abubakar Malami, SAN who has, against all odds, kept faith with your Sanitization Agenda.

“The enemies of your Rescue Government are deploying all strategies. But our observation shows that he is equal to the task of defending and protecting your vision for a corrupt-free Nigeria. While expressing our unshaken solidarity with you, we commend him for the sincerity and courage in utilizing his office to help protect your Government and its mission and vision.

“Finally, we use this medium to bring to your attention desperate attempts by traducers of your government to sponsor and string Media campaign including sponsored editorials against your good person and the ever diligent Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. This is targeted at arm twisting the government of of its patriotic anti-corruption war. We urge you not to relent however as these negative elements are infinitesimal compared to the millions of Nigerians with you,” the council leadership noted.

While defending the Attorney General, Malami, Adodo said in the letter that the country have recovered lots of fund looted from the common treasury and properties acquired through corruption.

“We have also been saved from the criminal nightmare of the P&ID by the focus of your Government, especially through the efforts of your patriotic and loyal Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“We know that hell has been let lose because of your insistence that the quantum corruption in the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must be thoroughly investigated. This is the first time a Nigerian President is committed to saving the Niger-Delta people through Probity.

“All the culprits and opposition have aligned to deceive the country, malign your person and criticize the Government. But the Nigerian Youths are with you. We shall win those detractors and punish them under our law for their crimes.

“Once again, you can rest, assured of our support, solidarity and prayers till the very end. Let me have the rare honour of extending to you, the assurances of the love and highest regards of your children, the Nigerian Youths,” he said.