From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has raised the alarm that anti-democratic forces were working underground to instigate crisis with the sole aim of having the Federal Government impose a state of emergency on Benue State.

The group stated this in a statement, yesterday, where it condemned provocations, in whatever guise capable of threatening the fragile peace in the state.

It also called on security agencies to arrest Fulani herdsmen that have taken over parts of Guma Local Government Area, where Governor Ortom hails from, to favert the breakdown of law and order.

National President of the group, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, who issued the statement expressed concerns over the spate of attacks and killings in the state in recent months.

“We wish to draw the attention of Nigerians and the international community that what is presently happening in Benue State could turn out a dress rehearsal for yet another deadly round of violence.

“The forces behind our security nightmares are these mindless and vicious herdsmen killers whose desire is to conquer our land and take over our communities. What our nation’s security forces should do now is to go after these bloodthirsty criminals that have turned our communities into a vast killing field.”

He also alleged threats on the life of Governor Samuel Ortom by forces opposed to his persistent and clear stance against open grazing of cattle in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt region.

“More infuriating to those plotting against the Benue Governor is his insistence that the 2023 presidency must not be retained by the north, a position that was recently adopted by the forum at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.”

The group described Ortom as a clear symbol of what the Middle Belt stood for and lauded him for calling out criminal elements engaged in carrying out murderous assaults on Benue communities, which have led to the destruction of hundreds of towns and villages.

It said despite pressure and threats from those it alleged were determined to continue with the culture of bloodbath and massive destruction by armed and brutal Fulani militia, Governor Ortom had remained unswerving to the defence of his people by insisting that the anti-open grazing law would never be reversed.

“Considering the irreversible determination of Governor Ortom to stand with his people on power rotation to the south in 2023 and his unbending opposition to rescind the anti-open grazing law, anti-democratic forces are alleged to be working underground to instigate crisis with the sole aim of having the Federal Government impose a state of emergency on Benue.

“Security agents should pay close attention to the activities of murdering herdsmen in order to stave off new waves of genocidal attacks and destruction of property, in not only Benue but also the Middle Belt and the entire country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should rise up to his responsibility of protecting vulnerable communities against these human butcheries. The anti-open grazing law that was properly passed by the Benue lawmakers should be respected by the Federal Government as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.”

