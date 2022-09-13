Almost every September, the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, with more than 20 million people, experiences an acute surge in dengue cases.

A significant spike in dengue cases is in sight this September, with 2,914 cases and 16 deaths registered so far, the data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed on Monday.

A total of 345 fresh dengue cases, including 228 in Dhaka, were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Monday.

With the fresh infection tally indicating a fast-rising trend of mosquito-borne disease in the capital city, authorities have strengthened the mosquito eradication drive.

Md Malek, a spray staff member, told Xinhua recently that they are extremely busy with daily fumigation of parts of the city.

This year, they started working before the dengue mosquito season started.

“We’re working hard to get rid of dengue,’’ said the spray staffer, who has been working as a spray man in the Dhaka South City Corporation for many years.

Hasibur Rahman Manik is a councillor of Ward No. 26 under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

He said they identify larvae sites in the morning and conducted fogging in the afternoon so that people were protected from mosquito infection.

“On house roofs, in lower tubs, under the fridges, in courtyards of houses, where water accumulates, mosquitoes can usually be born,’’ said the local representative.

“We take steps to involve local people for awareness. We do these things by visiting every house,’’ he added.

Md Rafiq, who has been living in Dhaka for about 35 years, said since the beginning of the (rainy) season, the anti-mosquito repellent has been sprayed.

So far, his area has not been affected by dengue.

“City Corporation is doing better this year in the area,’’ he said.

Another Dhaka dweller Kelo Miah said mosquitoes attack less when anti-mosquito repellent should be sprayed well regularly.

“They are doing good for us, fogging every day,’’ he said. (Xinhua/NAN)