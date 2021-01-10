Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was created primarily for developments, jobs creation for the people of Niger Delta as well as restoring peace in the region. But today, it is the opposite. The outsiders are main beneficiaries, while pointing accusing fingers at the Niger Delta people.

In reality, Niger Delta leaders, militants and youths are not helping matters, but allow themselves to be used by these opportunists. This is a clear evident of a kettle indicted for blackness, while the pot is touting its cleanliness in the kitchen. People are gifted differently. Some are to build, while some are to destroy. Destroyer is on the side of the majority, but the builder is on his own.

The late Lucky Dube says in one of his songs: “Those who tell the truth always stand alone”.

I challenge Niger Delta leaders, militants and those who join forces against Senator Godswill Akpabio. They should stop distracting him. They should rather channel their energy to those pretenders who can’t stand the heat. I thank God for President Muhammadu Buhari, he knows politicians and their intent is to pull one down for their selfish interests. He watches closely the serious minded persons and noise makers, and I strongly believes, he understands fully that Senator Godswill Akpabio can deliver.

Senator Godswill Akpabio with God on his side can turn Niger Delta region to a New Dubai in Africa if only Niger Delta people will wear their thinking cap and support him. He did excellently well when he was a commissioner, governor, Senator in the Eight Assembly, and now a Minister of Niger Delta.

Some years ago, I took a trip to Akwa Ibom State, there I witnessed serious developments in all sector in the state. But before I passed my judgment on him I requested someone to direct me to the governor’s village “Ukana Ikot Ntuen” in Essien Udim Local Area.

In his village, what I saw was unbelievable, all the roads, streets were well constructed and tarred with street lights, the mud-houses were pulled down on his order and he gave the owners money to rebuild them to their taste, built university and churches etc. He then moved to his Local government, Ikot Ekpene, state capital, Uyo and across the state with massive developments, such as international standard stadium named after him by our dear governor, Udom Emmanuel, specialist hospitals, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre (a modern class leisure and business resort), State University of Science and Technology (AKUTECH), the Ibom e-Library, (the first of its kind in West Africa), super roads network with fly-overs across the state capital and such is hardly be seen even in the nation’s capital, FCT, Abuja, airport and several others.

Senator Akpabio believes in continuation of government. Firstly, he completed the planned projects of the previous government of Obong Victor Attah before he stepped into his own initiatives. He does things in accordance with the rules of law. The first Nigerian Senator and politician to travel to London to declare his intention of joining the ruling party with President Buhari, returned back to the country and officially and legally resigned his position as a minority leader in the Eight Assembly; while others did it in their own (Nigerian) way, “unrefined state of doing things”.

• Salvation Marcus writes from Lagos