From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism has applauded the leadership strides of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, in tackling the various security threats in the country.

According to the group, the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, has been outstanding in numerous ways.

The group asserted that the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East would be a thing of the past with the sustained efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies under its joint military operations.

A statement by the coalition’s National President, Gabriel Omaha reads: “We wish to state that after careful analysis of the ongoing war against insurgency and armed banditry across the country, the invaluable role of the Nigerian Army cannot be overemphasized. The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism rates the operations of the Nigerian Army in the overall security architecture in the country as outstanding and a product of credible leadership and a commitment to the protection of life and properties and the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country.

“We also wish to state that since the assumption of office of the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army has stepped up its collaboration with sister security agencies toward the overarching objective of addressing the security challenges in the country.

“This is commendable, hence the gains recorded in the war against insurgency and other acts of crime and criminality across the country.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism, as a critical stakeholder in the war against terrorism and extremism, wishes to state unequivocally that the various indices concerning the war against terrorism have received a tremendous boost under the leadership of Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya.

“The Chief of Army Staff has continually displayed a passion and commitment to serving the country. This has resulted in acts of bravery and professionalism in the conduct of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to use this medium to charge the Chief of Army Staff to continue to render invaluable service to the country. We encourage Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya not to rest on his oars until the Boko Haram insurgents are annihilated in North East Nigeria and other parts of the country.”