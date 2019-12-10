Magnus Eze, Enugu and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno, yesterday, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s determined fight against economic crimes and corruption.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke at the event commemorating this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, held at the South East zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Enugu, also appreciated the genuine efforts of the acting Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and his team, in the enthronement of transparency and prudence in the management of public finances.

The governor while acknowledging the contributions of the commission in the South East zone equally commended its zonal head, Usman Imam and his team for “your untiring efforts to sustain zero tolerance for corruption”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who made history as the first governor to attend a function of the commission at the Enugu zonal office since its establishment in 2006, thanked the body for inviting him to the event.

The governor, who noted the onerous task before the EFCC, wished the officials God’s abiding guidance and protection and prayed that the commission continues to grow from strength to strength.

Similarly, Zulum lauded the anti-corruption campaign of President Buhari, saying the move encouraged his government to adopt a new approach to curb graft.

Zulum in an address at the commemoration of the World Day Against Corruption held in Maiduguri, Borno State capital said the president has scaled up the anti-corruption war since assuming office.

He said the president campaign against corruption fueled his decision to move the evaluation and monitoring department to his office to block leakages in government spending.

“This year’s World Day against corruption with a theme “ Unite against corruption” is not only apt but commendable, we in Borno state just last week the state House of Assembly has passed a state procurement bill and during my 2020 budgets presentation, I directed for the transfer of monitoring and evaluation department to Governor’s office fir effective supervision, good governance and transparency,” he stated.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur at the commemoration held at Ramat Square Maiduguri noted that the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal government has yielded a lot of results for the good of the country.