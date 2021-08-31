From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expunge the plea bargain to the barest minimum, in its determination to fight corruption in the country.

El-Sudi, who said this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo, said that the situation where people trusted with position of power help themselves to the wealth meant for the people, denying them of the needed infrastructure and services, hand in a tip of what they had stolen to be let off the hook, does not show seriousness of the Commission.

The legal luminary cum politician said that “the anti-graft war must be taken very seriously because corruption has dealt this country a terrible blow.

“In my opinion, corrupt leaders are even deadlier than terrorists and other criminal elements terrorising the people. They are responsible for millions of deaths due to the poor health sector, bad roads, hunger, and just about every other decayed section of our society. Even the insecurity we are talking about now is partly a consequence of their actions or inactions. That is why, for me, I think it is very important for the anti-graft commission to remove the plea bargain from its books, so that those who have denied the people of their patrimony for so long will face the full wrath of the law.”

