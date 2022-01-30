From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Leader of Youth Professionals under the umbrella of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Ameen Amshi has said that in fixing Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari inherited so many setbacks that needed magical hands to overcome such situation.

Mr. Amshi, who is contesting for the position of national leader of the APC Youth Wing, said the alleged misrule of the country by PDP for 16 years as well as insecurity were obstacles on President Buhari’s way trying to fix the country.

In a statement made available to journalists, the youth leader said: “I personally did not expect President Buhari to perform magic. After 16 years of the PDP’s misrule and many more of military rule prior to that, it was never going to be possible to place Nigeria on the right path in just four or eight years. I hoped he would reverse state sanctioned corruption and that has been achieved.

“Boko Haram has been degraded and even the new threat of ISWAP has been met and more than matched. Infrastructure speaks for itself as does agriculture and the services sector, all of which have pushed the petroleum industry to a point where it is no longer the main driver of our economy.

“Many Nigerians had unrealistic expectations of him as a democratically elected president, hampered by an unscrupulous political opposition, a compromised civil society. To me it has been a resounding success, given our unique situation.”