The acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, said the fight against corruption was on a positive trajectory, as corrupt elements no longer flaunt their ill-gotten wealth, as was the case in the past.

Magu stated this at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists during the graduation and certificate/award-giving ceremony in honour of delegates of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), who completed a two-week training course on advance economic and financial crimes investigation.

“Corruption is no longer business as usual, as you see in the past where people flaunt wealth recklessly especially corrupt Nigerians, who blocked the entire streets of South Africa and the United Kingdom for parties. We are determined to deny the looters of our treasury the pleasure of enjoying the looted wealth and that’s why we continue to seize the money from them.

“We have trained these Liberian anti-corruption officers and equipped them with the requisite knowledge that will help them fight corruption in their country, Liberia, and it is our hope that more African countries will follow their steps to come and receive similar training, aimed at ridding Africa of corruption,” Magu said.

The Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, Al-Hassan Conteh, in his remark said, “on behalf of the President of Liberia, I would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, for granting the request of President George Weah for a bilateral partnership programme between the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission, LACC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in capacity development, technical assistance and information exchange.”

The Leader of the course participants Isaac Chea Davies on behalf of the delegation thanked Magu, the Commandant, EFCC Academy, Prof. Ladi Hamalai; the directing staff for the support and hospitality they enjoyed during their stay.