Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the fight against corruption is crucial for the survival of the country.

Gbajabiamila spoke, yesterday, in Abuja, while declaring open a seminar on: “Fight against corruption: Setting agenda for the ninth House” organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps in conjunction with the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

The Speaker, who was represented by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, noted that corruption in public office erodes the trust and accountability that ordinarily should exist between leaders and the people.

Consequently, Gbajabiamila stated that it is imperative for the executive, legislature and the judiciary to be transparent in the conduct of their affairs so as to build trust in government institutions, in the interest of the country.

“Our country is locked in an existential battle against corruption. This is not a fight against individuals or political interests. This is a battle for the soul of a nation, a contest to determine if we in this generation can live up to our highest aspirations, and leave for future generations, a prosperous and peaceful nation.

“It is an insidious plague that undermines the rule of law and compromises our democracy; it distorts our sense of morality and negatively redefines the expectations we have of ourselves as citizens,” he said.