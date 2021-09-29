From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The United Kingdom and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have restated their resolve to further strengthen the existing cooperation and partnership between them in the fight against economic crimes and corruption. This indication was the high point of discussion on Tuesday September 29, 2021 when the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, visited the EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

The UK envoy who expressed her admiration for the young and talented Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said the UK was serious about returning ill-gotten gains and preventing it from happening in the first place. She recalls past support of the UK government to the EFCC and the fight against corruption in Nigeria through the Combined Inter Agency Task Force.

“We remain strong partners and we are here to support you,” she said.

Bawa thanked the envoy for her visit and stressed the need to strengthen the special relationship between the EFCC and the UK government and her agencies. He said the Commission was working assiduously to change the narrative as far as the fight against corruption in Nigeria is concerned, adding that the focus is now to prevent corruption rather than being reactive.

He disclosed that the Commission today launch its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, prepared with the support of UK agencies.

He also thanked the envoy for the UK government’s support in developing the Commission’s forensics capacity through training, adding that the EFCC under his leadership has deployed technology to improve its operations.

