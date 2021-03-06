Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa on Friday assumed duties with a pledge to steer the organisation towards proactive and intelligence-led investigation. He said he would create a full-fledged Directorate of Intelligence that would spearhead intelligence gathering, which will ensure proactive response in the fight against corruption.

“By so doing, we will also provide the government with necessary quality advice that will lead to good governance”.

The new EFCC boss promised a paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to anti-graft war, from fighting corrupt persons to fighting corruption.

While assuring stakeholders of continued partnership, he noted: “We will continue to share intelligence, to see that the stolen wealth of this country is returned for the betterment of us all. The provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and extent laws of the country have always been and will always be our guide.”

The chairman pledged to prioritise staff welfare, stressing that he is going to work on it ask the government for the necessary support.

Earlier in his handing over remarks, the outgoing Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Umar Abba congratulated Bawa for a well-deserved appointment and wished him well in his new assignment.

“I am particularly delighted to be handing over the affairs of the commission to Bawa. He is an officer with whom I have enjoyed close working relationship and who contributed immensely to our collective efforts in the war against economic and financial crimes. I have no doubt that he will do well and I enjoin all staff to accord him the same support that I have received over the last seven months,” he said.