Bimbo Oyesola and Benjamine Babine, Abuja

Organised Labour and its civil society allies have concluded plans to embark on a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 8 over alleged infractions on workers and trade union rights.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Quadri Olaleye, disclosed this during a news conference in Abuja, yesterday.

The news conference entitled: “Nigerian workers reject and protest the use of strong-arm tactics and deployment of violence against workers by the Rivers State Government, led by Governor Nyesom Wike,’according to Wabba was to alert Nigerians on the alleged birth of new progeny of authoritarianism, industrial tyranny and state sponsored violence and terrorism against workers and citizens by the Rivers government.

“Nigerian workers, under the aegis of NLC and TUC and our civil society allies in the discharge of our constitutional rights, will embark on a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers on Septwmber 8.

“The protest is to draw the attention of the world to the following infractions on workers and trade union rights in Rivers, which includes the act of lawlessness by sealing off the NLC Rivers State council.”

The NLC president said others were the issue of witch-hunting, persecution and prosecution of trade union leaders on trumped up charges, non-payment of gratuity and pensions to pensioners since 2015, non-payment of promotion arrears since 2015.