From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A youth group, under the aegis of ”Save Enugu Youths Initiative” (SEYI) has commended the Enugu State House of Assembly for passing the anti-open grazing bill, while stating that the Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has the supports of the group as well as other youth groups in the state to sign the bill into law, as soon as it gets to the governor’s table.

The bill which was passed by the state House of Assembly on the 1st of September, 2021, after the acceptance of the report of the public hearing by the joint committee of the House, which will now be known as ”Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulated Cattle Ranching and Connected Purposes (HB.7), 2021.”

Reacting to the recent passage of the bill by the State House of Assembly, the Convener of the Youth body, Mr. Solomon Gwiyi and the State Coordinator of the Youth movement, Comr. Chibueze Nwoga, who spoke jointly to news men on Friday in Nsukka, described the passage of the bill as ‘best’ for Enugu State.

According to Gwiyi who commended the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, and other members of the House for the speedy passage of the bill in the interest of the state, assured that the group was backing the Governor to sign the bill into law as soon as it gets to his table.

“This is best for everybody in Enugu state.

“And if you recall that the Southern Governors’ Forum had in their last meeting, resolved that the best way to go is ‘anti-open grazing bill,’ then you will understand why our group will support Gov. Ugwuanyi to go ahead and signed the bill into law, whenever he receives it,” he said.

Speaking further, the state coordinator of the group, Comr. Nwoga, who however, commended the state assembly for standing with their people, also congratulated the governor for leading the state aright as visionary leader.

“I want to commend the State Assembly for the accelerated hearing and exhaustive deliberation given to the bill, before its eventual passage.

“It is timely and highly commendable, and a right step in the right direction.

The bill when signed into law by the governor will go a long way in addressing clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“This is a proof that our Governor who leads the state with the fear of God, as visionary and purposeful Governor, is concerned about the plight of our farmers;” the coordinator said.