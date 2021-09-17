From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Chief Jude Eze, the Traditional Ruler-elect of the proposed Ugwunagbo Edem autonomous community, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state, has commended Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for signing anti-grazing bill into law.

Eze made the commendation in Nsukka on Friday in an interview with Saturday while reacting to signing into law of anti-open grazing bill by Ugwuanyi on Tuesday.

He said the governor had once again demonstrated that he had the interest and welfare of Enugu State residents at heart.

“I know Ugwuanyi will not waste time to give assent to the bill because he has the interest and welfare of the people at heart.

“I commend the governor for signing this important bill into law that will end constant farmers and herders clashes in the state.

“The law will also help to ensure peace and security in the state,”he said.

The traditional ruler-elect said that, with anti-open grazing law, farmers would now return back to their farms without any fear of attack or molestation by herdsmen.

“Farmers will now feel free to go to their farms without any fear of attack.

“This is because anti-open grazing law prohibits headers and their cattle from grazing openly, there will be no cattle to destroy crops planted by farmers.

“Farmers will now plant their crops and reap bumper harvest as there will be no cattle to destroy or eat up their planted crops,” he said.

Eze urged residents of the state, to continue to give maximum support to Ugwuanyi’s administration since he had the interest and welfare of the people at heart.

Ugwuany had on Tuesday gave his assent to the anti-open grazing bill passed by Enugu State House of Assembly on September 2.

The law would prohibit open grazing and regulate cattle ranching in Enugu State.

