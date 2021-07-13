From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A bill seeking to prohibit open grazing of cattle in Delta State was on Tuesday read for the first time at the floor of the state House of Assembly.

The private member bill is for a law to regulate livestock grazing, rearing and marketing, and also to prohibit open grazing and other related matters in the state.

Following its first reading during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, the bill was slated for second on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Lead sponsor of the bill, Oghenerume Yakubu Ruben representing Ughelli South Constituency moved the motion which was seconded by th deputy speaker, Ochor Christopher.

Recall that at the last meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum, a deadline for the enforcement of the ban on open grazing in the southern part of Nigeria was fixed for September 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has forwarded eight names as nominees for screening and possible confirmation as commissioners in the State Executive Council.

The names were contained in a letter by Okowa to the Speaker which was read on the floor of the House during Tuesday’s plenary.

They include Prof Patrick Muoboghare, Chika Ossai, Basil Ganagana, Emmanuel Amgbaduba, Dr. Mordi Ononye, Ovie Oghoore, Bridget Ayanfulu and Solomon Golley.

The nominees were directed to appear in the House on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 for screening and possible confirmation.

