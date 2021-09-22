Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a swipe at his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir EL-Rufai for castigating Governors of the Southern Nigeria over their stance on open grazing.

Akeredolu said the recent comment made by EL-Rufai was devious and showed his support for banditry.

The Governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Me Donald Ojogo said the southern governors were against open grazing and no amount of threat could make them change their decision.

He said “From all indications, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, if he was properly quoted and his views not misrepresented, is struggling hard to export banditry to the South under an expressed opinion that is laced with mischief.

“In these days and times, anyone who makes statements such as that allegedly made by the Governor belongs to a class of an unenviable ilk masquerading as leaders.

“There is no wisdom in condemning or banning open grazing, prohibiting inter border movement of cattle in the North, including Kaduna, with an accompanying disapproval of a Law that gives bite to same, in another part of the country.

“Perhaps, it is apt to state clearly that the likes of Governor el-Rufai are already in a hysteric ‘mode’ of escalating and indeed, externalising banditry, especially as the military onslaught against criminal elements and other terror variants suffices in the North.

“For emphasis, any such comment like that of the Kaduna Governor, if indeed he made that statement, merely seeks to encourage anarchy under the guise “of resentment of a Law by affected stakeholders”.

“In order words, it is a cleverly crafted path towards replicating in the South, the most despicable situation in the North that Nigerians of goodwill daily pray to overcome. It’s a ploy beyond the ordinary.

“It must, however, be noted that the Anti-Grazing Law, especially in Ondo State, has come to stay. It shall be zealously guarded and conscionably deployed to protect all residents of Ondo State, notwithstanding their ethnic and religious biases. Those who have nothing evil to perpetrate have nothing to fear as regards the Law,” he added.