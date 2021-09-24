A group, Hilltop Club, has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for signing anti-open grazing bill into law.

Its chairman, Edmund Nnaji and secretary, Pascal Ozioko, in a letter expressed joy over what they described as securing “the legal framework for dealing with the hydra-headed problem” posed by open grazing on livestock across the country.

“We are elated and gratified to commend you for the quick assent into law of the Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulated Cattle Ranching and Connected Purposes Bill. Open grazing of cattle has become a crucial issue in our national discourse that requires urgent solution. The antiquated nomadic rearing technique is an unsustainable practice that has become incompatible with modern society.

“Open grazing of cattle is not only inimical to modern farming and crop production, it is also a major cause of numerous atrocities attributed to herders including but not limited to farmers/herders conflicts, wanton destruction of farm crops, kidnapping, killing, arson, rape, etc. It has therefore become necessary to regulate cattle/livestock husbandry business with proper legal framework in the overall interest of Ndi Enugu.”

The group said by signing the bill into law within a record time, notwithstanding pressure from vested interests, the governor demonstrated uncommon courage, high level of responsibility and outstanding dedication to duty.

“Having secured the legal framework for dealing with hydra-headed problem, we also enjoin you to make adequate provision for the requisite platform for robust enforcement and implementation of the law.”

It also commended Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Uchenna Ubosi, for taking the bold step to galvanise members of the state Assembly to pass the bill without much ado.

The Hilltop Club 1972, Lagos, is the premier social club of Enugu State professionals, businessmen and leaders of thought with membership drawn across the three senatorial zones with emphasis on the progress and development of the state.

