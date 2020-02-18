Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group under the auspecies of All Progressives Congress (APC ) Youths Stakeholders Forum, on Monday grounded activities at the headquarters of the ruling party, demanding for immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions like ‘Oshiomole Must Go’, ‘Oshiomhole is problem of APC’, ‘Oshiomhole must go before he kill APC, among others, the protesters had stormed the headquarters in the early hours of Monday, chanting anti Oshiomole songs and disrupting vehicular and human traffic.

The protesters maintained that Oshiomhole’s continued stay in office is not only a curse and but will also bring misfortune to the party, adding that his action has decimated the number of the states controlled by APC from 24 to 18 .

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Genesis Johnson said they were disappointed with the leadership style of the party leadership.

He accused Oshiomole of impunity particularly over the nullification of the party’s Governor and Deputy Governor-elect by the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State.

He argued that his impunity has caused the party a major lost in states like Zamfara, Bayelsa and Rivers States “Look at what happen in Bayelsa State, it was caused by Oshiomhole and we say enough is enough. We want him to park his load and leave that office. He is not the only Nigerian that can manage that office .

“Since he came into this office he has been creating problems for this party. We will suffered to win election and at the end of the day opposition will go to court and collect the state.

“We are not happy with his conduct and we the party faithful are asking him to go, we put him there. Bringing Oshiomole is like bringing curse to the party,” he stated.

The protesters vowed to sustain the protest with the view to seeing that the National Chairman gives way for the party to move forward.