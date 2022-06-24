From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the Chairman of Obingwa council, the local government of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Michael Ibe Nwoke over alleged anti party activities.

The suspension was handed out the the Council chairman by the PDP in Ward 7 Alaukwu ,Ohanze, Obingwa Local Government Area.

Chairman of the PDP in Ward 7, Alaukwu Ohanze, Mr.Ahamefula Egbulefu, disclosed that the council boss was suspended by Ward executive committee of the PDP over anti party activities.

Nwoke, who was elected chairman of the council in December 2020, is alleged to have decamped to the Young Peoples Party (YPP), after failing to secure ticket during the PDP primaries to contest for the Obingwa/ Osisioma Ngwa/ Ugwunagbo federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Nwoke is presently contesting for the seat on the platform of YPP.

However, the Chairman told journalists that he had resigned as a member of the PDP in Ward 7,Alaukwu,Ohanze, Obingwa council, since May 23, 2022.

“I submitted my letter of resignation from the party on May 23, 2022 ,which was received on May 25, 2022, and acknowledged by the ward chairman, who has turned around to say he has suspended me.

“This is laughable, unexpected and uncalled for. How do you suspend someone who is not a member of your party? Aham Egbulefu should put his acts together and think of better things to do than being used against me.

“Recall that on May 22,2022, I withdrew from the PDP primaries because of the fake 3 man adhoc delegates list manufactured for the primaries against the will of the people. I have also resigned my position as ALGON chairman, Abia State, on May 31, 2022. I do not owe the PDP anything. I made sure I concluded everything related to the PDP before the end of May 2022”, he said.