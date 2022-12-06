From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ben Kure, has been removed.

Kure was removed on Tuesday following a vote of no confidence passed on him by the state working committee of the NNPP at its meeting and deliberations.

The motion for the removal was moved by zone 2 Vice Chairman, Hosea Baba, and seconded by the State organising secretary, Alhaji Sa’ad Idris Kudan.

Also removed along with the chairman was the state legal adviser of the party, Ibrahim Ahmed.

Kure has since been replaced by the former State caretaker chairman of the NNPP, Nuhu Audu.

Audu who was the interim chairman of Sanga local government area of the state has been declared the authentic state chairman of the party.

A statement by the state publicity secretary of the party, Col Albehu Dauda Gora (retd), shortly after the meeting, said both Kure and Ahmed breached the provisions of article 31:1 of the NNPP constitution and section 82 (1) (3) (5)&83(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, respectively.

The statement reads in part: “The Kaduna State Working Committee of the NNPP held a meeting on Tuesday, November 6, 2022, and after deliberation at the instance of a motion moved by zone 2 Vice Chairman, Hon. Hosea Baba, and seconded by State organising secretary, Alhaji Sa’ad Idris Kudan, have unanimously passed a vote of no confidence against NNPP Kaduna State chairman, Ben Kure and State Legal Adviser, IB Ahmed, Esq, respectively.

“The removal of the former state Chairman and State Legal Adviser from office were based on complaints in respect of their failure to discharge their responsibilities, neglect and dereliction of duty, misconduct in office, breach of provisions of the Party Constitution, dishonest and fraudulent activity, factionalising the State Executive Committee of the party, negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party, sabotage, and engaging in anti-party activities and conduct which have detrimental and adverse effect capable of bringing hatred, contempt, disrespect and ridiculing the party.

“It is no longer news that on the 05th of October, 2022 the former State Legal Adviser on the directive and instruction of the former State chairman have in a self-help indulged into appointing and inaugurating a State Deputy chairman for the party without consent nor prior meeting and approval State Executive Committee, and thereby occasioned a breach of the provisions of the NNPP constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022, respectively.”

However, when contacted through a telephone call, Ben Kure simply replied via SMS, saying: “I will call you back”. But he never called back at the time of filing this report.