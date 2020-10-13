The much-anticipated trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title looks unstable at this point. Thus, it can pave a path for several other heavyweights who are looking to get a crack at the title, as the heavyweight unit is stacked right now with several big names on the list. So it’s bizarre to think Tyson Fury would run out of opponents, especially when he has desired to unify the world heavyweight titles by going against Anthony Joshua.

It is no surprise that Fury vs Joshua has all the potential to be one of the biggest events in British boxing history but former cruiserweight boxer, Tony Bellew believes that Fury won’t be the hardest challenge for Joshua. Instead, he bills a rematch against Dillian Whyte to be more challenging for AJ.

Since Deontay Wilder is possibly out of Fury’s way, a title unification fight against AJ is on the charts. Although Fury is still undefeated, Tony Bellew believes that Joshua can land a stunner on him. Not only that, but he believes that there are a couple of boxers who have a chance against ‘The Gypsy King.’