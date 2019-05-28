Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The outgoing Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has disclosed that the federal government has recovered a total of N279 billion as at November 2017 in the prosecution of the Buhari administration’s anticorruption war.

Malami noted that as at 29 May 29, 2015, the balance in the recovery account of the Federal Government of Nigeria stood at N19.5 billion.

The former AGF, who spoke at his handing-over ceremony, said the balance has geometrically increased to N279 as at 22nd November, 2017. This he disclosed represents an increase of 1,329%.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, the General overseer of the Later Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare; three former Attorney Generals of the Federation and Minister of Justice including Mr. Bayo Ojo, SAN; Chief Michael Aondokaa, SAN, and Prince Kayode Adetokunbo, SAN.

Meanwhile, Malami who gave a scorecard of his administration stated that the Asset Recovery and Management Unit (ARMU) of the Ministry of Justice has played a critical role and has been strategically instrumental to this administration’s aggressive recovery drive and associated successes; generating Executive Bills and advising Mr President on Bills presented for Assent by the National Assembly.

He said the Federal Ministry of Justice under his watch has released the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Framework for collaboration by all the relevant agencies.

Earlier, the General overseer of the Later Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare joined staff of the Federal Ministry of Justice in calling for the reappointment of Abubakar Malam as the Attorney General.

They attributed the call on what they described as Malami’s record of achievement at the Ministry of Justice since his assumption of office.

Speaking on Tuesday at the handing-over ceremony of Malami and the inauguration of governing board of parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Dayo Apata, in his opening address, praised on the outgoing Minister.

Apata specifically commended Malami for breaking the 14 years jinx in the harmonization of salaries for lawyers which has brought them on par with their colleagues elsewhere.

He also commended the former AGF for his assets recovery drive, generated substantial revenue to the federal government; also mentioning welfare program for staff of the ministry and for making the ministry the third in the Federation in terms of ICT compliance.

Apata, who described Malami as “an assets to the ministry”, said he will return to continue his good work.