Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to expunge the plea bargain in it’s determination to fight corruption in the country to it’s barest minimum.

El-Sudi who said this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo said that the situation where people trusted with position of power help themselves to the wealth meant for the people, denying them of the needed infrastructure and services, hand in a tip of what they have stolen to be let off the hook does not show seriousness of the Commission.

The legal luminary cum politician said that “the antigraft war must be taken very seriously because corruption has dealt this country a terrible blow. In my opinion, corrupt leaders are even deadlier than terrorists and other criminal elements terrorising the people.

“They are responsible for millions of deaths due to poor health sector, bad roads, hunger, and just about every other decayed section of our society. Even the insecurity we are talking about now is partly a consequence of their actions or rather inactions.

“That is why for me, I think it is very important for the anti graft Commission to remove the plea bargain from it’s books so that those who have denied the people of their patrimony for so long will face the full wrath of the law. Look at what is happening here in Taraba. Just in the last six years, the present administration has succeeded in taking the state back by at least two decades. Even the legacies of the previous administrations in the state are allowed to waste and the few ones standing are brazingly claimed by this administration in the most annoying serial lies you can think of.

“I am aware that a lot of state and local government officials have been called in for questioning by the commission. I hope that all these ultimately culminates into the trial, prosecution and recovery of state’s funds blatantly embezzled by this government. I urge the EFCC to equally expedite actions against other collaborators in these conspiracy to defraud the people and get them to face the law since they do not enjoy immunity.

“For the governor who enjoys full immunity for now, he should know that the immunity is not for a lifetime. I hope he will leave the seat of power straight for either Kuje or Kirikiri Prison to serve as lessons for others”.

Our correspondent reports that the EFCC have been inviting some top government functionaries in the state for questioning in recent times.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.