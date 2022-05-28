Antonio Conte has decided he will remain at Tottenham Hotspur for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Conte and Fabio Paratici met in Turin on Friday. The Athletic revealed earlier on Friday that Tottenham Hotspur were increasingly confident of keeping the Italian at the club.

Conte and Paratici held the long-planned meeting to discuss his Tottenham future and Spurs’ plans in the summer transfer market. Ever since Conte joined in November 2021, signing an 18-month contract, he has held back from promising that he would be at the club for the 2022-23 season, talking instead about the importance of comparing his “vision” with that of the club at the end of the season, before deciding his future. Even at the end of this season, sources familiar with Conte’s thinking said that he had not decided whether he would stay at Tottenham or not.

