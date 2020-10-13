The dream of actualising the Bakassi Deep Seaport project is gradually becoming a reality with the announcement of its takeover by maritime giant, Antwerp Ports International of Belgium.

Breaking the news during a boat ride to the site of the deep seaport with the representatives and port Director of Antwerp Ports International, Mr. Stefan Cassimon, Governor Ben Ayade said the essence of the visit was to do a recconaissance as well as a required survey of the location, suitability and adaptability of the port.

He said the tour will strengthen commitment to the partnership with the Port of Antwerp International and the Cross River State Government to either take the investment from public placement strategy or direct investment by investors.

The governor expressed delight that such a well celebrated name in the maritime Industry has decided to get involved with the Bakassi Deep Seaport project.

The deep seaport is one of on-going legacy projects of Governor Ayade.

He had earlier received the Belgian Ambassador, Daniel Betrand, who led the team on a courtesy call on him at the Executive Council Chamber, Calabar.

Speaking shortly after visiting the project site, Ayade said: “We are here on the Calabar River emptying into the Bakassi Deep Seaport with a team of technical directors and experts from the Port of Antwerp International.”

Lauding Antwerp Port International’s interest in the Bakassi deep seaport, Ayade said: “Nigeria will have a lot to benefit from this port as this will be the first cargo industrial port as approved by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.”