Fidel Anujuo has lauded Governor Hope Uzodinma for his visible transformation of Imo State in so short a time.

The leading entrepreneur, in a statement, particulalry commended his unprecedented pragmatic and visionary approach to governance, especially the recent flag off of work on two of the most economically and politically viable roads in the State.

“This particular action of the governor shows he knows and feels the pulse of the people, he said.

Mr. Anujuo said Governor Uzodimma has come to wipe out the tears of Imo perple and restore their joy and happiness.

He charged every Imolite irrespective of party affiliations to support and assist both Uzodimma’s government and the construction company in any little way possible, to encourage them to give their best services to the state.