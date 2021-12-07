By Joanna Jaiyeola and Blessing Ani

Kings Anchor College (KAC), Ikotun, Lagos, recently graduated 28 students, with Nkechi Anumenechi emerging the overall best graduate, with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She scored 287 in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), beating her colleagues to emerge the valedictorian.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In her speech at the 10th valedictory service for the class of 2021, Anumenechi disclosed how friends and family encouraged her to achieve the best results.

Anumenechi, who intends to study Computer Science at Covenant University, advised the current students to be focused, as distractions would always come, stating that she overcame distractions by being focused and later moved to the hostel to concentrate.

“My major distraction was my phone and I had to move to the hostel in my final year to avoid getting distracted by my phone,” she said.

Kamsiyochukwu Ezenwa, who obtained the best result in the National Examinations Council (NECO) with 5As, 3Bs and 1C, also advised the students to be focused, as she recounted the relentless efforts of the teachers in making the students better.

Principal of the school, Mr. Felix Egemba, disclosed that the school won awards in various competitions such as the Cowbell competition, Mathematics Olympiad and Interswitch competition for science students.

He said the school nurture students in the right path and that they have qualified teachers which have reflected in the results of the past years.

“KAC is a great school where we nurture children to be who God has destined them to be. We as teachers encourage the students to follow the right path when they seem to be doing things contrary to the right path.

“Our students participate in competitions like Cowbell competition, Mathematics Olympiad and in 2017 one of our students won the Mathematics Olympiad. We have also awarded scholarships to a number of students for academic excellence and three students are currently benefiting from it,” he added.

The 28 graduands comprise of 18 science students, seven art students and three commercial students. The outgone students recalled their experiences in the school and explained how KAC touched various aspects of their lives.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .