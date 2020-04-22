Moses Akaigwe

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited, William Anumudu, died of complications arising from a protracted illness, the management of his company, Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited, said this in a statement today.

The Globe Motors founder and chairman died in the early hours of Tuesafy, in his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence, fuelling speculations in some quarters that he was a victim of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But, in the statement issued by the companys Managing Director and close relation of the deceased, Victor Oguamalam, Globe management clarified that the death of Chief Anumudu resulted from complications arising from a protracted illness.

Part of the statement said: The management and staff of Globe Motors regrettably announce the untimely death of our founder and chairman, Willian Anumudu. This occurred subsequent to complications arising from protracted illnedd. Further statements will be as announced by the family.’

Oguamalam had earlier disclosed that the auto baron had been treating an illness long before the advent of the pandemic, and had on a number of occasions travelled out of the country for medical attention.

“It was not coronavirus that killed him. At a certain age, one has one illnesses or another to attend to. In his {Anumudu’s} own case, he would travel abroad stay for four or five days, or a week, and come back feeling fine,” Oguamalam stated.

He disclosed that the prevailing anti-COVID-19 measures, including the lockdown and the closure of the airports, made it difficult for the Globe Motors chairman to access the urgent and specialist attention he needed as his condition relapsed recently.

“At last, we succeeded in making arrangements to fly him out of the country on Tuesday, but he died early in the morning.”

Oguamalam also confirmed that no funeral arrangement would be made for now until after the nationwide restrictions in respect of the coronavirus were reversed and the immediate family deliberates on the matter.

Meanwhile, one of late Chief Anumudu’s colleagues and front-runner in auto business, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, has described the deceased as “a hard-working man who did his best to excel in his business.

Maduka, who is the president of the Coscharis Group, said it was shocking receiving the news of the death of a friend to whom he had recently preached about Jesus Christ and the need for every human being to seek salvation.

Maduka, further remarked: “when the information got to me early this morning, I rushed to his house in Ikoyi, but found out that his wife was not in the country. So, I will be calling her later to console her.

Also reacting to the death of the Globe Motors founder, the Chairman of Kojo Motors, said upon receiving the news, he had to make several calls to confirm it was true. “William Anumudu had a warm, receptive and amiable disposition. He was a big player in the auto industry, and will be greatly missed.”

Anumudu was a graduate of Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka., and hailed from Mbaitori in Imo state.

He is survived by his wife, Nkiru, who is currently in London, and four children.