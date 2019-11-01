The Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) has concluded plans to present a Bill to the National Assembly in a bid to professionalise Administration in the Universities.

The Bill will also seek to enhance the skills of Administrators as key players in the knowledge-economy of the 21st Century.

The Bill, titled: “The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Registrars of Nigerian Universities (CIARNU) 2019 had earlier been ratified by ANUPA General Assembly at its Annual General Meeting held in 2017 at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun State.

Before now, ANUPA has been working with the relevant stakeholders such as Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities, ARNU, Committee of Vice- Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, TETFund and the National Universities Commission, NUC, to fine tune and harmonise the Bill to meet up with global best practices.

The Bill will among other things seek the establishment of an Institute and develop curriculum for training, retraining and certification of members.

When enacted, it shall also have a national register of all professional administrators in all Nigerian universities (public and private) and put in place continuous professional development plans and capacity building for university administrators in line with international best practices.

Over the years, ANUPA as the training platform and an arm of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities had been organising conferences, workshops, trainings and seminars, including annual registry lectures in various universities in the country as well as National Annual General Meetings.

Currently, the association has over 20,000 members spread over 170 universities in the country.

It is affiliated with other professional bodies in higher education administration such as Association of United Kingdom Administrators, AUA (UK), Association of Caribbean Higher Education Administrator (ACHEA), Association of American Universities Administrators (AAUA) among others.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja during a visit to the National Assembly recently on the Bill, ANUPA National President, Barrister Titus Igwe assured members and stakeholders in the higher education sector and Nigerians that the bill would be passed soon.