The Association for Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), a coalition of over 50 different women’s associations focused on business and career development of its members, will be hosting its first Nigerian Women Business Virtual Summit (NWBS 2000) later this month.

ANWBN serves as the apex (private sector) body committed to mitigating the challenges of women pursuing business and career growth and has a combined membership of over four million women entrepreneurs.

In 2016, ANWBN published the first edition of the Women National Business Agenda (WNBA), a vital tool to identify laws and regulations that hinder business activity of women and also offers concrete recommendations and reforms to remove the barriers and improve the business climate.

Since the initial study, the association said several changes have taken place within the women business community as well as the socio-economic and socio-political environments across Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented global response it necessitated has required further revision of the WNBA,” the association said.

The NWBS 2020, a three-day virtual event holds from 29th September – 1st October, 2020, and will serve as a platform to launch the updated Women National Business Agenda and also galvanise action towards addressing the five key challenges facing women who do business in Nigeria.

The organisers said renowned speakers/panelists from the public and private sectors as well as civil society will converge to discuss and proffer solutions to issues like lack of access to finance, gender inequality, insecurity, poor infrastructure and inadequate power.