The Association of Nigerian Business Women Network (ANWBN) has tasked women entrepreneurs to think out of the box in enlarging their businesses.

The network stated this when it organised a membership sensitisation forum last week in Lagos. The event attended hosted women entrepreneurs and other stakeholders who looked at the challenges of women’s businesses, potential and how to maximise opportunities through networking.

National coordinator of ANWBN, Chief (Mrs.) Nana Anita Okuribido, welcomed new members on board and took time to ask about the achievements of the organisation over the years.

“The organisation is an umbrella of all women-owned businesses and professions. These are women who are very privileged to have this great opportunity to propose to all the BMOs here about the ongoing progress in Nigeria with the collective drive for community development, capacity building and sustainable increase in their learning power through local occupations and resources, which would break the circle of poverty in Nigeria and build a better life through a micro enterprise development. We are a coalition with a membership of over one million entrepreneurs and with the new members joining us today, over 1.5 million members. We all have the common goal of encouraging, improving sustainable entrepreneurial development among women through research, policy reforms initiatives and follow ups implementations.”

On her part, country director, Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Mrs. Omowunmi Gbadamosi, said the event was very important and strategic: “This is history in the making. Since ANWBN was created by CIPE, this is the first membership development effort. All of you that have applied to be members of this great network are welcome.”