The Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) and Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ)

have condemned the gruesome killing of the PDP Woman leader, Acheju Salome Abuh, who was burnt alive during the just concluded Election in Kogi State.

The National Coordinator, Chief Anita Nana Okuribido and the National Executive Members of the Coalition comprising of over three million women across the country said they are horrified and are demanding for justice.

According to the group, it is incomprehensible

that she would be murdered in her prime for political gains.

“This is painful and totally unacceptable. This is indeed a crime against womanhood and humanity. We therefore call for urgent action against the perpetrators.

“ANWBN also use this opportunity to commiserate with her family at this time. May her Soul Rest in Peace,” the statement from the group read.

In the same vein, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) expressing condemnation to the inhumane acts of violence in Kogi State during the recent elections, calls for urgent legal action against the perpetrators.

In a statement, WIMBIZ said over the last few days, the turn of events in Kogi State before, during and after the just concluded governorship elections have been alarming to say the least.

It said, “This recent development, the burning to death of a political woman leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government Area, Hon Mrs Acheju Abuh on Monday, November 18th, is shocking and gut-wrenching. To say we condemn these barbaric acts does not perfectly capture our disgust.

“We urgently call on the Nigerian Police and all relevant security agencies to curb this anarchy and protect human rights and lives.

“Whilst we specially sympathize with everyone who has suffered any form of loss as a result of the violence, our hearts reach out to the family of late Mrs Acheju Abuh.”

The group called on the Federal Government and National Assembly to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the violent acts do not escape justice.