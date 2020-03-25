Livinus Ukah

There is a serious anxiety and fear pervading the whole world over the corona virus. Many people have already suspected getting it even before it gets to them due to the massive publicity and propaganda it has generated across various local and International Media. If there were any country where people could run away and hide from it, the privileged could have done so but in this case it is all over like the virus is on an international tour. Everyone has been busy describing it even when they claim that the cure is unavailable. Even America has spent a lot of time describing it yet she has not gone far in containing it like other countries.

With this Corona Virus, we have discovered that America lacks many things even though they exaggerate themselves too much. They are now manufacturing hand sanitizers and face masks with Trump struggling to give the world hope of cure with chloroquine drug which is still on clinical trial. There are no standby materials to treat this. Other states in America are making giant efforts to contain it while the Federal is fidgeting about it. They can send troops to go to war and destroy enemies in other countries but this war is stronger.

Nigeria is watching carefully because it cannot isolate itself from the global problem. Nigeria is not a pushback country. We have been informed that the CONVID-19 index case in Nigeria has recovered and tested Negative. How? Only the Nigerian Medical practitioners can tell. Now there are newer reported cases in other states. When AIDS came, a Nigerian Doctor; Abalaka claimed having the cure. They tried to silence him without support because he didn’t come from the right channel. He is now busy handling those with the disease on his own in his local environment. They might ask that “who is Nigeria to make noise in the world over and say they have a cure for a racial-politically manufactured disease?”

Why should a disease be discriminatory? They make it so to incite fear and anxiety in people. Science that should have helped mankind has aligned itself to politics and work hand-in-hand with politicians to create terror, fear in any new disease that is coming into the world. God has never terrified what he has created like this or tried to exterminate the works of his hands but due to political greed and struggle for super powers, things like this crop up. The counter accusations between China and USA over the origin of the virus leaves more to be worried about. The origin of Corona virus would remain a subject of debate over a long time even though it was said to be from Wuhan city.

China and America are in competing spirit. One tries to knock the other down in order to answer a global economic superpower. Since the regime of Trump, his aim is to remain on top and he would never be satisfied until he reaches the peak. It is surprising enough that he is applying his populism in this case by not appearing as a global leader.

If America is America, she should have summoned other world leaders because of this impending doom but each is on his own struggling to fight the virus. The war in Iran is silent with the emphasis more on how the Coronavirus is ravaging them. With the advent of the Coronavirus the threats of war between America and Iran has mellowed down with each struggling to battle the Coronavirus pandemic and America keeps announcing the number of cases and deaths in Iran. Is this another angle to the war?

Several conspiracy theories surround the coronavirus. Some said it is a biological weapon targeted at controlling population. Some said it was earlier created to make Protesters in Hong Kong to be docile but it was discovered to be toxic hence it was retained in the Laboratory in Wuhan before its escape with US conspiracy. Could this be the reason for China and America’s counter accusations of where the virus originated from? Despite its origin, it has become a pandemic and a global concern.

Leaders of various countries including the USA have addressed their citizens and fashioned out ways of containing the virus with social welfare packages for those that have lost their jobs and those asked to stay back at home. This is a huge chunk of money coming from America’s coffers. This is a wonderful contingent plan devised by Trump’s Administration to help the citizen even though he was blamed for downplaying the whole issue. Other countries including Nigeria can learn from America and other world on how to get rid of this menace and how they compensate their citizens in moments like this.

We know that Nigeria is not a silent observer but she is watching what is happening in other countries to balance with what she has. We are proud of how Nigeria dealt with her previous epidemic cases most especially the dreaded Ebola by confronting the index case even though we lost our beloved medical Doctor and other health personnel in the fight. Nigeria could have been the worst hit of the Ebola virus. Even though Nigeria was showing slow response to plan and act oncontaining the coronavirus and taking other precautions, she should be applauded for following up on the index case from Italy to the point of recovery. With the implementation of travel bans and other measures, Nigeria might achieve success in cutting off the spread.

What is the level of Nigeria’s logistical and financial preparedness to tackle this pandemic if shereceives a bang? This is why our government has to take various necessary urgent steps to fight the virus and make the required resources available to the stakeholders. The President should be at the forefront of the whole issue by addressing the Nation to show concern and remove panics and fear as other Presidents have done.

In the midst of all the precautionary measures rolled out by the government to contain the coronavirus referencing other countries, Nigeria should know that its society is not structured like other developed countries where policies can be monitored and implemented. The policy of closing down schools and controlling the numbers of people at religious gatherings to some extent can be achieved.

However, how can the movement of people in the overcrowded Nigerian buses and Markets be regulated in the bid to prevent contacts? As we take the various health precautions, we should not forget that whatever laudable scientific ideas we are propounding for safety without God’s intervention, we are wasting our time. Only God has been helping Nigeria and Nigerians in trying times like this. We should get closer to God and pray for speedy interventions.

As we strategize, adhere to stipulated safety precautions and pray for an end to this pandemic; coronavirus, the scientific community and government of the world should look for a lasting cure for diseases that are prevalent and deadlier than Coronavirus e.g Cancer, Malaria, Hepatitis B, Herpes, HIV/AIDS and several others not mentioned with high mortality rate but have temporary cure thereby enriching the pharmaceutical companies. Scientific knowledge should solve human problems but should not be used to create diseases that would be discriminatory and defy cure.The world needs more happiness and not more deadly diseases.

Rev. Monsignor Ukah is a Catholic Priest, an Author of many books and a Social Justice and Peace Advocate