From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Today is the D-day as an Abia High Court, sitting in Umuahia, delivers judgment in the Fundamental Human Rights suit instituted against the Federal Government by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The suit before Justice Benson Anya initiated on August 27, 2021, by Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Kanu and IPOB is seeking among other declarations:

“That the military invasion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017 by the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights to life, dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“That the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government without due process of law is arbitrary, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“That the torture and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of the his fundamental rights against torture and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“That the expulsion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by the Nigerian government and his consequent detention and planned prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of his fundamental rights against unlawful expulsion and detention, and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights”.

The suit is also sought an order of injunction restraining the Nigerian government from taking any further step in the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to his unlawful expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.

“An order mandating and compelling the the Nigerian government to forthwith release Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to restore him to his liberty, same being his state of being as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon repatriate him to Britain, his country of domicile and citizenship.

“An order mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to issue an official Letter of Apology to Nnamdi Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental rights, and publication of said Letter of Apology in three (3) national dailies”.

After the suit was heard and concluded on the merits on December 10, last year, Justice Anya adjourned till today for judgment.