Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There is anxiety in Anambra State following the announcement that it was expecting the result of a patient who recently underwent a COVID-19 test.

Commissioner for Health,Dr. Vincent Okpala, stated this in an update on COVID-19 aired live on Anambra Broadcasting Service, yesterday.

He said the state would deploy a new machine used for tuberculosis to test the new case.

He said the index case in the state was the 14th result from Irrua Specialist Hospital where the tests were conducted. He said 13 other cases turned out negative. Apparently referring to the controversy surrounding the state’s index case, Okpala said it was the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that announced results of COVID-19 tests.

“I want Ndi Anambra to know that right now we have no problem with testing. Anybody that qualifies to be tested has been tested and will be tested. And as of that index case, we have had 13 tests that returned negative. The 14th test was the one that returned positive.”