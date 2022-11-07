From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There’s growing anxiety in the University communities over the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which was summoned to deliberate on the recent payment of half salary for October, to the University lecturers by the Federal Government.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, had explained that the Union members were paid half salary for October based on work done, insisting that the Federal Government won’t pay people for job not done.

However, there are indications that ASUU members may vote to withdraw their services nationwide over the decision of government to pay them half salary for October, in addition to eight months being owed them.

An officials of the Union who pleaded anonymity said he won’t pre-empt the outcome of the meeting but there’s likelihood that they would take unfriendly decision which might include resumption of the nationwide strike.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, had declined comment about the reason for the NEC meeting but assured journalists that they would be properly briefed on the outcome of the meeting.

ASUU, few weeks ago, called off its eight months old nationwide strike following court judgements that compelled them to return to the classroom while negotiation on contentious issues continue.

Before then, ASUU members, in addition to other issues, had lamented that they were being owed eight months salaries by the Federal Government because they embarked on nationwide strike that made them stay away from the classrooms.