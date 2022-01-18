From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Fear has gripped the Ubudom Atta community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State as gunmen have beheaded an indigene of the community, Nnoruoka Onyeokwu, aged 65.

The bizarre incident, which occurred Saturday, has further caused fear and apprehension in the sleepy community, which has been under siege by gunmen since last year.

A community source who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed that many people in the community had fled their homes because of the incessant killings and violence being experienced in community.

“This community has been witnessing killings and violence since last year and, as a result, people have fled the community for fear of becoming victims to the marauding gunmen because not even the security agents have been able to assist the community,” he lamented.

Speaking in the same vein, a community leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed that Nnoruka Onyeokwu was attacked in his house at night.

According to him, the villagers woke up the next morning to see his severed head dangling at the premises of the primary school in the village.

The source said “the man was attacked at night in his house. People woke up the next morning to see his severed head being displayed at the primary school.

“Nobody knows those who attacked him or why he was beheaded.

“The community is in a state of panic. People are running away because of the fear of the unknown. This is very unfortunate.”

December 8, 2021, the traditional ruler of the community, Edwin Azike, was kidnapped and the following day his lifeless body was dumped at the community’s market square.

Imo State police public relations officer, Mr. Michael Abattam, did not answer telephone calls from our correspondent to confirm the incident at press time.