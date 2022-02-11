From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Anxiety has gripped politicians in Bayelsa nursing ambition to be council chairmen and councillors as the Bayelsa Electoral Commission has fixed May 14 to hold the council polls.

Sources said the conduct of the polls shortly after the tenure of the incumbent expires is to ensure that there are elected council chairmen to serve as delegates in the primary elections to be conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The May 14 date is in strict compliance with the provision of section 53 of the Bayelsa State Local Government Law 2002, as amended and pursuant to section 25 (2) of the Electoral Act.

Elections will hold for the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in all the eight local government areas in the State.

In an official schedule signed by the Chairman of the state electoral body, Mr Ball Oyarade , and made available to journalists in Yenagoa, the state capital, the authorities of the commission said in accordance with section 301 of Electoral Act 2010, a notice for the commencement of activities has been served with effect from February 11, 2022.

Accordingly the collection of Forms 001 and 002 by all political parties has been scheduled for February 21st to March 2, 2022.

BYSIEC in its official statement noted that in line with section 87(1) of the state Electoral Act, party primaries including resolution of disputes arising there from will be entertained between 8th and 14, while commencement of campaign by political parties will start from March 23rd and end May 12, 2022.

It is on record that the state Governor Douye Diri, will be the first governor since the creation of Bayelsa to conduct a local government election where serving chairmen will handover to incoming chairmen as against the tradition of caretaker chairmen.