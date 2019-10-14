Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has been summoned by the Code of Code Bureau (CCB).

Diri is expected to be grilled by investigators over allegations that he refused to declare his assets when he served as Principal Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff to Governor Seriake Dickson between 2012 and 2013.

The CBB had recently disclosed that it received a petition from an anti-corruption Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability (BCGGA) noting that it had summoned the authors of the petition to verify the allegations contained in the petition.

Investigations revealed that the CCB had faced obstacles to served summons on Senator Diri as nobody at his campaign office in Yenagoa accepted to receive the summons.

Executive Director of BCGGA Mr. Joseph Ambakederimo, confirmed that as author of the petition, BCGGA members were also to appear on today to defend their petition.

Ambakederimo who alleged that he and members of the group have received several death threats since the petition became public knowledge denied he was being used by politician.

He said BCGGA was already sending a petition to the Inspector-General of Police over the threats to their lives.

The Director-General of the governorship campaign organisation, Dr Nimbofa Ayawei in an interview said Diri would address all the issues when he returns from Abuja.