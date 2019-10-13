Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is no respite in sight for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri as he has been summoned by the Code of Code Bureau (CCB) over allegations that he refused to declare his assets.

Diri is expected to be grilled by investigators over allegations that he did not declare his assets when he served as Principal Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson between 2012 and 2013.

The CBB had recently disclosed that it received a petition from an anti-corruption Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability (BCGGA), noting that it had summoned the authors of the petition to verify the allegations contained in the petition.

Investigations revealed that the CCB had faced obstacles to served summons on Senator Diri as nobody in his campaign office in Yenagoa accepted to receive the summons.

However, CCB officials returned to Abuja and served Sen Diri through the clerk of the National Assembly.

The executive director of BCGGA Mr. Joseph Ambakederimo confirmed that as the author of the petition, BCGGA members were also to appear on Monday to defend their petition.

Ambakederimo who alleged that he and members of the group have received several death threats since the petition against Diri became public knowledge, denied that he was not being used by any politician.

According to him, BCGGA were already sending a petition to the Inspector-General of Police over the threats to their lives.

He said: “We sent the petition based on the need to instill the spirit of accountability and good governance in the state. We are out to ensure that the right things are done, to ensure that we instil the rule of law and good governance in Bayelsa State. Nobody is sponsoring our group and every successive administration knows my pedigree.

“There is no proper time to raise such issues on the rule of law and corruption. It is only proper and timely that we brought it to the public domain. In the end, it will be clear to those in government that they would be accountable and that they will face scrutiny at the end. If a man does not declare his asset he is not fit to be a governor. To be a governor, you would have gone through thorough investigation.”

The Director-General of Diri’s governorship campaign organisation, Dr Nimbofa Ayawei, in an interview said his principal would address all the issues when he returned from Abuja.