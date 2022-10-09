From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is palpable apprehension in Bayelsa State as flooding over the weekend submerged communities in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

According to an investigation between Friday and Saturday, the water level had risen to a level that has forced many residents to flee as their houses are submerged.

In Agudama- Epie a suburb of Yenagoa, the residents have constructed a wooden bridge to ensure residents that want to move out do so before it becomes impossible to move property from the area.

Other communities badly affected are Tombia- Ekpetiama, Biseni, Kalama, and Okoloba all in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

In Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area, Gbaran-Ama, Sabagreia are heavily flooded while the Ijaw National Academy, the Girls Secondary School in Kaiama and the Bayelsa State Sports Institute Asoama are also flooded.

The Bayelsa State Task Force on Flood Mitigation and Management which visited some of the communities over the weekend for an on-the-spot assessment of the impact lamented the devastating impact of the flooding in the Biseni community.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri who led the team sympathised with people of the area noting that the essence of the on-the-spot assessment was to get first-hand information about the situation and identify areas of need for the government to provide succour to the people.

He called on the Federal Government to assist the state government in alleviating the sufferings of victims and disclosed that other local governments’ areas will be visited and succour would be provided for those affected in form of building of higher grounds, provision of relief materials and medicals.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, said the concrete water barrier built in three communities was a pilot project based on the advice of his ministry.

He noted that the trial water barrier has proved to be effective so far, saying the government was still monitoring its effectiveness.

He assured that a decision will be taken by the government to replicate them in other communities and possibly improve on them.

Teibowei stated that the state government also implemented a home-grown technology in parts of Yenagoa such as the Epie creek in Okutukutu area, which has prevented the area and parts of Opolo from flooding so far.

He said a similar measure will be replicated around Yenagoa, Obele, the Law School at Agudama and other parts of Yenagoa.

He expressed optimism that by the time the home-grown technology, which has been implemented in parts of Yenagoa metropolis, was fully implemented, the issue of flooding will be mitigated in the state.